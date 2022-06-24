Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: High pressure is in full control, bringing sunny skies back to West Michigan today! We start to heat up with high temperatures back near 90 degrees and slightly higher humidity. The most humid air of the 7-day forecast arrives on Saturday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees yet again. Partly cloudy skies last through the day on Saturday, before a cold front passes late Saturday night. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunshine returns for Sunday afternoon. Behind the cold front comes a cool down and relief from the humidity! High temperatures for Sunday and the start of next week fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Humid and hot! Chance of shower or thunderstorm overnight. Highs near 90 degrees.

SUNDAY: Early shower chances, becoming partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

