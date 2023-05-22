Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, calm & warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for the start of our warm and sunny stretch! Haziness from the Canadian wildfire smoke is possible through Tuesday giving off a hazy look to our sunshine. The next few days will feature mostly sunny skies and temps building from the mid 70s to lower 80s. We are keeping an eye on a cold front approaching the Great Lakes region Wednesday which will bring some broken clouds. We may see a few isolated showers possible north of I-94. Nothing looks significant for rain accumulations! Thursday we clear out again with temps remaining seasonable in the 70s into the first half of Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a light shower north of I-96. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the lower 70s.

