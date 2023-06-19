Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy & warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another dry stretch is expected for the majority of the work week, as all of our afternoon high temperatures soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s with lots of sunshine through Thursday. This will most likely lock in our drought conditions across West Michigan. We will have an elevated fire risk through the Wednesday with this heat, low humidity and breezy winds expected. Please continue to not burn anything and be cautious. Summer officially arrives on Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! Good news is, we are seeing chances for scattered showers or storms increase Friday and through the weekend as the High pressure building in over the Great Lakes looks to shift, allowing for a wet system in the south to track north and bring us the opportunity for some much needed rain. Although it is expected during the weekend, we can't complain if we get some decent accumulations for our yards and farms! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and HOT. Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and HOT. Summer solstice! Highs around 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

