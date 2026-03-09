Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: West Michigan will get a break from the active weather today with temperatures remaining well above average for this time of year and sunshine. Look for breezy and unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s! Some locations may get close to record highs for the day in the upper 60s to near 70 south of Grand Rapids. All good things come to an end as a strong storm system will arrive on Tuesday. We've issued FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY for the possibility of strong to severe storms Tuesday evening, Tuesday night, into early Wednesday morning. Hail, wind, and a few tornadoes are all possible during this time frame...especially Tuesday evening/night. Eventually the system will pull in some colder air on Wednesday and we may see rain change to snow showers during that day, but no accumulation is expected. The remainder of the week will be much colder with more seasonable temperatures for this time of year.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening and at night. Some storms may be strong to severe. Hail, wind, tornadoes all possible. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s early, then falling through the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube