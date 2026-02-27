Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s and sunshine, but with a stiff southwest breeze it will not feel as warm as last week. Saturday afternoon/evening our next weather system arrives, with the chance for snow showers and reinforcing colder air. A widespread 1"-3" is expected, with mainly accumulations on elevated and grassy spots. Roads could be a little slick in spots, but no major travel disruptions. Cold air lingers Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, but warmer air starts to nudge in by mid next week. It will also become more active, with several chances for rain or a rain/snow mix. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March and perhaps beyond. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 30s. Don't forget to wake up early on Tuesday March 3 between 6AM and 7AM to see the total lunar eclipse. We may see a "blood red" moon, providing skies are reasonably clear. Get more here.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Highs in the low 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening snow developing. Accumulations of 1" to 3" possible. Highs will occur at midnight in the lower 40s, then fall into the lower 30s the remainder of the day. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to party sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

