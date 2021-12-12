Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly sunny skies settle in for Sunday and Monday, with a bit of a breeze. However, winds will be nowhere near as strong as yesterday! Plan on sustained winds 5 to 15 mph with gust upwards of 30 mph for Sunday and even calmer winds on Monday. High temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 60-90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts! Our warmth peaks Wednesday and Thursday with the arrival of our next rain chance.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy with sustained winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a light stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain shower chances. Highs near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube