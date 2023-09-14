Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Other than our chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunshine returns in full-force for today and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather for the end of this week. The chance of rain will pop back up for the weekend. Our latest forecast models suggest cloud cover increasing Saturday with the chance of rain late in the day. Shower chances will persist all day on Sunday along with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday's rain brings a great opportunity to hang indoors and cheer on the Detroit Lions! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

THURSDAY: Some patchy morning fog is possible, otherwise mostly sunny, pleasant, cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. A bit warmer. Highs in the low/middle 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain develops by evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

