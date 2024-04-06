Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and milder

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After finally seeing some sunshine Friday, more is on tap for this weekend. Temperatures will be returning to the middle 50s this weekend. Saturday will be the sunnier and warmer of the two! Our next rain chance arrives Sunday P.M. and night. Rain increase Sunday evening and overnight, but is gone by early Monday, leaving us with afternoon sunshine as highs get into the middle 60s for the Solar Eclipse! We will remain mild next week with a few low rain chance opportunities, but our best chance for showers is on Thursday.

Don't forget...the SOLAR ECLIPSE occurs on Monday! Right now, the forecast calls for a 20 to 30 percent chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Grand Rapids will see 94 percent of totality, meaning 94 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will occur from about 3:05 to 3:15 Monday afternoon, but make sure to have a plan "B" as clouds may dominate the forecast at that time. Our team of meteorologists will have tips and information all week ahead of the solar eclipse. Click here for everything you need to know.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and still chilly. Lows near freezing. East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance for showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low/mid 50s. East/southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY/ECLIPSE DAY: A morning shower is possible, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube