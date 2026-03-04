Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A taste of spring is coming to West Michigan late this week as warmer temperatures and rain chances are in the forecast. Today starts out sunny with clouds gradually returning through the day, but highs will reach the low/mid 50s. Late in the day, a few showers are possible toward I-94. On Thursday a system will bring rain to the area and that should keep temperatures in the 40s. The steadiest rain will likely occur south/east of Grand Rapids. Another system is quick on its heels and will bring more rain later Friday into Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible. Temperatures for the end of the week and through the weekend will be well above average in the 50s and 60s. There are indications that we my cool down closer to seasonable levels by the middle to end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, especially south of Grand Rapids. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. We expect .10" to .25" with this first wave. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Rain develops later in the day and evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely, otherwise cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 60s. Another .25" to .50" possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 60s.

