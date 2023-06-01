Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our stretch of sizzling temperatures and mostly sunny skies continues right into this weekend. With light winds, this will lead to ideal days along Lake Michigan and our beaches. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s, with low wave heights of a foot or less. Our "heat wave" continues with a few more days likely to meet or exceed 90 degrees. Another CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect for much of the area. Try to refrain from running gas powered lawn equipment or topping off the gas tank...both contribute to ground level ozone. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. This will keep mainly dry and warm weather in West Michigan. However, there will be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon mostly along and west of US-131 coming off a lake breeze. We are West Michigan's second driest month of May on record. We need rain! We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions, the first stage before drought stage 1. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot with an isolated chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. Highs near 90. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Chance of stray pop-up shower or storm. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/ 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

