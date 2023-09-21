Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with warm temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies are likely in West Michigan this morning, with early temps in the upper 50s. Unseasonably warm conditions are on tap for this afternoon and Friday as high temperatures reach the lower 80s. You can plan on mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies today, with a bit more sun on Friday. While the threat remains low, a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out along and north of I-96 on Friday evening. Your weekend forecast is in great shape! Saturday is the first official day of fall! Known as the Fall or Autumnal Equinox, it's the precise time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It happens at 2:50 A.M. on Saturday. We'll see equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Another weather system will be developing in the Midwest for early next week. There is a lot of disagreements with our forecast models at this point, but expect some shower potential Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s. The first official day of fall.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances. Highs in the lower 70s.

