Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures diving into the upper 20s. Cloud cover will gradually decrease today, delivering moments of sunshine. Cloudy skies return for Thursday ahead of a system. Our next chance for rain will arrive overnight Thursday and into Friday. Keep your rain jacket handy through the weekend! A stray sprinkle is possible is on Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread rain on Christmas Day. With warmer temperatures and rain returning, all of the snow that we picked up is likely to melt. We're tracking a 'green' Christmas this year. Holiday travel conditions should be in good shape. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Highs around 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

