Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: A bit of sun tries to work into the mix Wednesday (at least early in the day) before a new chance for light rain arrives after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The highest likelihood of measurable precipitation with this storm system will be south of the I-96 corridor. By Friday, high pressure will be solidifying itself across the region. It will result in an abundance of sunshine this weekend and gradually warming temps, from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds light and variable before becoming calm in many spots.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 50/low 50s. Light southeast winds shift to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Thickening clouds and increasingly breezy. Chance for showers late evening into the overnight. Northeast winds at 10-20 mph, breeziest and gustiest overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly along and south of I-96. Windy. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with warmer! Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with warmer! Highs in the lower 60s.

