Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on mostly cloudy skies and cool temps to start your day across West Michigan. Isolated showers become scattered or even widespread rain today. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon and overnight, but no severe weather is expected. Widespread shower chances wind down by Wednesday afternoon. Total rain amounts across West Michigan are expected between .25" and .75". Isolated higher amounts are possible south of I-96. Mostly cloudy skies and cool air is likely on Thursday. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Rumbles of thunder possible. Highs near 70. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

