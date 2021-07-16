Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly near & south of I-96

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Friday! Today an area of low pressure will impact southern Lower Michigan with another round of scattered rain. At this point it looks as though areas near and south of I-94 stand the best chance to see a period of steady rainfall, while scattered showers are possible farther north near I-96. With that being said, it only takes a small change in the track - north or south - to push the axis of steady rain in one direction or another. Make sure if you have outdoor plans today you make a back-up plan just in case. Clouds will be slow to clear the area Saturday with sunshine developing from north to south. Humidity will be lower and it will stay that way into Sunday. Several dry days look to be in store for us early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely for areas along and south of I-96; best chance near I-94. Slight chance of a storm south of I-94 as well. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds east at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a possible lingering shower southward. Decreasing humidity with lows in the lower 60s. East northeast winds 5 to 10.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and less humid. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube