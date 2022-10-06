Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Skies become mostly cloudy to kick off your Thursday as a cold front inches closer to West Michigan. The passing cold front is expected to generate strong winds, scattered rain showers, and plummeting temperatures in the afternoon and evening. A GALE WATCH is in effect along the immediate lake shore for this afternoon and evening, as wave heights could range between 5 to 8 feet. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 60s today, eventually leading to a daytime high temperature on Friday in the 50s. A few lake effect rain showers are possible west of U.S. 131 on Friday, but most showers will stay off-shore with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Cooler air hangs around into the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the 50s. Overnight Friday into Saturday we could see temperatures dropping back into the lower 30s depending on cloud cover which could give us a possible widespread freeze. However, sunshine will be in full-force for Saturday and Sunday! Temperatures rebound to the 60s by next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts over 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy inland with lake effect rain showers mainly west of U.S. 131. Sharply colder with highs only in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Early morning widespread frost / freeze possible. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance of a stray shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube