WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After a soggy Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we are still tracking some active weather through the holiday weekend. Today, a few showers will pass through between the morning and early afternoon, but this won't be anything to cancel any outdoor plans over and many areas will stay dry. If you're headed out to do some shopping for Small Business Saturday, just pack an umbrella! Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with some clearing possible by late afternoon into the evening. More rain is on the way for Sunday, and this will be more heavy and widespread. Scattered showers will move in early Sunday morning, followed by a steady rain through the rest of the day, continuing into early Sunday night. Rain totals look to add up to around 0.25" or less across much of the area, with locally higher totals possible south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs will be in the middle 40s. This system clears out by Monday, but behind the cold front temperatures will drop to around 40 to start the work week. The first few days of December look quiet, and we're also tracking a warm up for the second half of the week with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Wind: SW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid/upper 30s. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with steady rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: S becoming NE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with slight chance showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with chance showers and highs around 50.

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