Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy and a few afternoon showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Plan ahead for cool temperatures and breezy conditions this weekend into early next week. The last few days of astronomical Winter are going to be much more seasonable. A cold front is moving in from the northwest today, bringing enough lift to see some light rain from Grand Rapids off to the north and west. Showers aren't the main concern, though, its the wind. Gusts up to 35 mph today and sustained winds out of the west at 15 to 25 mph. /our wind will shift Saturday night into Sunday, bringing the chance of light lake effect snow both Sunday and Monday and highs only in the 30s. Light accumulations along and west of U.S. 131 seem likely Sunday night into Monday. Astronomical Spring arrives Tuesday night at 11:06 P.M.. It's the precise moment the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It's also the day we gain the most sunlight in a 24 hour period.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Stray showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers or flurries. lows near freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. Some light accumulations likely west of U.S.131. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

