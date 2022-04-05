Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy dense fog can last into early this morning. The warmest day of the work week is in store for today, with high temperatures back in the middle to upper 50s! Skies remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, with moments of sunshine. Cloud cover returns late tonight as a system moves into West Michigan. A larger low pressure system brings widespread rain showers on Wednesday, becoming more scattered for Thursday. Cooler air settles in on Friday, bringing the chance of light rain showers and a few snowflakes mixed in. This is the week to keep your rain gear handy every day! Temperatures stay in the middle 50s for Wednesday, falling to the middle 40s by Friday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Rain possible after Midnight. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain developing towards daybreak. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Widespread showers with accumulation between .50" and one inch of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning wintry mix showers; otherwise dry and cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

