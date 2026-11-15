Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & seasonable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We will wrap up the weekend with near average temperatures today in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. An area of high pressure will move over the region through the start of this week keeping us quiet and dry through Wednesday as sunshine makes a return. The position of that high will shift our winds out of the south which will gradually bring in some warmer air and boost our temperatures back above average. We'll be around 50 on Monday, the lower 50s on Tuesday, and mid 50s on Wednesday. By the second half of the week temperatures will be running around 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 50s. We're also on track to hit 60 on Saturday! Our only (low) chances for rain this week appear on Thursday and Saturday, something we'll be keeping a close eye on for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade on Saturday! Looking ahead, our long-range temperature model is also leaning towards above average temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving, which would mean anything above the middle 40s!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: light/variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs around 50. Wind: SW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs around 60.

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