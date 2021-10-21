Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A rumble or two of thunder is possible today with scattered showers, but severe weather is NOT likely. After mainly cloudy skies and some lingering showers on Thursday, sharply cooler air will follow this system on Friday and beyond with temperatures dropping back into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs around 60. Southwest to west to northwest winds at 7 to 14 mph, with higher gusts at times.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A lake-effect or lake-enhanced rain shower or two are possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

