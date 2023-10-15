Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool, lakeshore showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cloud cover is expected to be variable today, with a few isolated and spotty showers, especially along the lakeshore. There could be some peeks of sunshine returning this afternoon. High temperatures will once again only rise to the lower 50s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the work week. Temperatures will gradually warm up each day to a peak near 60 degrees by Wednesday! Another low tracks across the region next Thursday and looks to bring more rain and cooler air again for next weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible, especially closer to the lakeshore. Highs in the lower 50s. Not as windy. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

