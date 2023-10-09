Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cool air sticks around all week, but thankfully catching a lull in the showers for most of the first half of the week. High temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 50s through Tuesday. Winds will still be gusty from the northwest today, persistent winds from 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts that could reach 30 miles an hour in the afternoon and evening. This will create feels-like temperatures in the 40s. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation on Tuesday as the low pressure to our north continues to propagate around the region. Waterspouts are also possible on Lake Michigan again today. Waves heights may reach up to 7 feet with the strong winds. Another system is set to move into West Michigan toward the tail-end of the week, bringing chances of showers Thursday through Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of stray shower. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

