Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light shower or drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A warm-up is coming to West Michigan, but our weather pattern will also get more active as the week goes on. Today will be mostly cloudy. A few pockets of drizzle (could be freezing drizzle) are possible this morning, but no appreciable rain is expected. Highs will make the lower 40s today. As temperatures warm this week, we'll see some rain move in. Rain looks most likely on Thursday, and then again later Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures this week are expected to soar into the 50s to near 60 by the end of the week. Normal highs have us in the upper 30s to near 40.

TODAY: Total Lunar Eclipse occurs from 6:04 to 7:02 A.M. Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of a light passing shower or some drizzle. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain moving in. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Rain develops at night. A thundershower possible. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely otherwise cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube