Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few shower chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Strong southwest winds will persist across the region once again today, sustained at about 12 to 24 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a stray shower is possible late this evening, however most of us will stay dry. The next best chance for rain will be on Monday with temps in the lower 50s. Cooler air returns by next Wednesday with high temperatures back in the lower 40s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. Don't forget, we return to Eastern Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Make sure to set the clocks back one hour. Beginning Sunday, that means our sunset time will be about 5:30 P.M.

TODAY: Partly sunny early, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy, continued breezy. A few light showers are possible along a weak cold front in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds south/southwest at 12 to 22 mph. Wind gusts over 35 mph.

TONIGHT:Chance of a few light evening showers, otherwise decreasing clouds and winds overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Breezy too.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

