Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sharply cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A stray flurry is possible this morning, otherwise look for mostly cloudy, breezy, and sharply cooler conditions today. Some late day clearing is possible. High pressure builds into the region for Thursday and Friday bringing sunshine back to the state. Expect highs only in the lower 40s on Thursday, but warmer conditions on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will thicken later on Friday and we may start to see some showers develop after midnight into Saturday morning. Our best chance of showers this weekend occurs Saturday morning through about midday, before drier conditions return Easter Saturday evening and Easter Sunday. More shower chances arrive Monday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few flurries possible, otherwise some late day clearing or sunshine is possible. Breezy and sharply colder too. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds diminish. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cool but pleasant. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening and overnight. Warmer too! Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely...mainly through the morning until about midday. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

