WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be a great day to get a jump start on holiday travel plans. It will be a dry day, starting mostly cloudy but with some sunshine possible in the afternoon, with highs will be in the lower 40s. We continue to track a storm system that will move in on Thanksgiving. Rain will start to move in from south during the afternoon, becoming more widespread through the evening and overnight. As temperatures drop close to freezing, some snow may mix in overnight and into Friday morning but no impacts are expected. It will also be windy as this system moves through with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. All of this to say that it will be a rather dreary Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with temps in the lower 40s both days. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks quiet but more rain chances will come on Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Wind: E/NE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s. Wind: E/NE at 10-15 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy early, with showers spreading in during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: NE at 15-25 mph. Nighttime rain likely with a chance for snow mixing in.

FRIDAY: Morning rain/mix, then cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with chance scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

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