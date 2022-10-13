Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another breezy and cool day is in store today with strong winds from the west and high temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will be coolest day of the workweek with a high temperature of 50 degrees! Isolated lake effect rain showers are possible on Friday, however most will be along the immediate lakeshore and north of I-96. The chance of light rain showers are possible early Saturday morning and late in the day on Sunday, however most of your daytime hours over the weekend will be dry! Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s! In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in with some of these rain showers at that time as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube