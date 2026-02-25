Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It will continue to be cold with gusty winds today under mainly mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the in the teens most of the day. A few flurries or passing snow shower is possible. The remainder of the work week looks mainly dry, with the warmest day Friday in the upper 40s to near 50. Saturday evening/night into Sunday the next system arrives, with the chance for snow showers and continued colder air. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March and perhaps beyond. Normal highs are in the mid 30s, so no Arctic air is on the horizon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Some breaks of sun possible. High temperatures actually occurred just after midnight in the mid 30s, but will fall into the 20s the remainder of the day. Wind chills in the teens. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Wind diminish. Lows in the mid teens. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of light snow showers in the evening, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance evening/night snow showers. Some minor accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

