Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with a bigger cooldown coming

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A few showers lingering this morning will be clearing out by commute time. Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler than the past few days, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It won't be as breezy, either. The well advertised cool down is beginning today, with temperatures falling for the rest of the week down into the 50s for highs by Saturday. The next storm system will come in tomorrow afternoon, continuing on and off Thursday night and into Friday. Friday's rain will be lake effect in nature. Highs tomorrow will be near 60, and then on Friday, we will only get into the low to mid 50s. Friday is also going to be a very windy day with wind gusts of 40+ mph possible. The weekend starts off chilly with the potential for a widespread frost on Saturday morning. The weekend will be sunny but cool, with another warm up next week.

TODAY: Chance A.M. showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon/late day rain. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, very windy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Widespread frost/light freeze early. Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

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