Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES remain on Lake Michigan through this afternoon with waves running about 3 to 5 feet. We'll maintain lots of cloud cover today with cooler temperatures. Highs likely already occurred at midnight in the lower 60s, and will stay in the mid/upper 50s the remainder of the day. We should gradually decrease the cloud cover tonight and see sunshine on Thursday and Friday. More showers may be arriving Saturday evening/night into Sunday as our next weather system approaches. There are no cold air intrusions in the forecast over the next several days, so our high temperatures will generally remain above our normal/average high of 51 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with stray shower possible or some drizzle. Cooler too! Highs steady in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually decreasing clouds and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely Highs in the lower 60s.

