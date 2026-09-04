Today's Forecast: Morning storms, drying out this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund:

Rain and thunderstorms will continue pushing through West Michigan this morning. Storms may have enough energy that they could turn severe mainly south of I-96 where a Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Heavy downpours are also likely which could result in localized flooding in spots that are able to pick up 1-2" of rain. A few spotty showers could lingering into the early afternoon, then we should dry out for a bit. While it won't feel as bad as the last few days, it will still be very humid and warm today with highs in the mid 80s. It's not long before rain and storm chances return late this evening and overnight tonight. A few isolated showers will be possible early Saturday, but then the rest of the holiday weekend should be dry! A big drop in humidity will make it feel a lot more comfortable on Sunday and Monday with high temperatures around 80 and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front which will bring us our next chance for storms. Behind the front, we drop back to the upper 70s on Thursday with a chance for a few lingering showers.

TODAY: A.M. showers/storms, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and very humid. Wind light/variable. Chance evening showers/storms.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind E at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance few A.M. showers, otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and less humid.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 and less humid.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms, and highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers, and highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

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