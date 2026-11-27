WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Thanksgiving evening brought periods of rain across West Michigan, leaving much of the region a bit soggy. As of this morning, most locations in West Michigan have picked up between 0.25-0.50" of rain, with locally higher totals around 0.75". Rain will continue through this morning, with a few areas even seeing some wet snow mix in. Pavement temperatures remain quite warm so we aren't anticipating any snow accumulation on roadways, so you should be okay if you're doing any post-holiday travel. We'll dry out by mid-afternoon, left behind with cloudy skies and highs in the low to middle 40s. It will still be pretty breezy on the back end of this system, which will hold wind chills down into the middle 30s. For the weekend, a shower or two will be possible on Saturday mainly south of Grand Rapids. However, the better chance for rain comes on Sunday as another system moves through bringing in scattered showers. Snow could once again mix in late Sunday night into early Monday, but right now the models are still uncertain of this. This system clears out for Monday and the start of the work week looks quiet. We're also tracking a warm up going into December with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s!

FRIDAY: Morning rain/snow mix, then cloudy with highs in the low/mid 40s. Wind: N/NW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: W at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance isolated shower. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Wind: W/SW at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight chance showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

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