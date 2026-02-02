Today's Forecast; Morning lt. snow; Slippery commute

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists Terri DeBoer: Roads will be slippery for the morning commute as an area of lt. snow moves through West Michigan. Most spots will pick up an inch or less, with slightly higher amounts near the lakeshore. Much of the week will be dry, with highs mainly in the 20s. The more impactful system at this time looks to be Thursdaynight into Friday, with heavier snow possible. Temperatures will be warmer this week, in the mid to upper 20s, with mornings in the teens or lower. In the world of weather folklore, Today is GROUNDHOG DAY. Tune in to the Fox 17 Morning News to see if "Punxsutawney Phil" sees his shadow and forecasts 6-more weeks of winter. If Phil doesn't see his shadow, it will be an early Spring!

TODAY (GROUNDHOG DAY) Widespread morning snow. Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and quiet. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low-30s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder. Few snow showers. Highs in the upper teens

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube