Today's Forecast: Morning frost, sunshine & cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning remain in effect through 8AM in West Michigan as a result of temperatures dropping to the low to middle 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you're headed out early. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the middle 50s, but we'll see plenty of sunshine. Sunday features more sunshine, slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 60s, and more of a breeze. Overall it will be a nice fall weekend! The week ahead is looking very dry with a lot of sunshine and no rain chances at the moment, so you can put the umbrellas away for now. We're also tracking another warm up with highs in the middle 60s on Monday, and upper 60s through the end of the week. Our long-range temperature model is also showing high confidence in above average temperatures through the end of October, so the 60s may be here to stay!

TODAY: Widespread frost/light freeze early. Sunny with highs in the low/mid 50s. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. Wind S/SW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Breezy, Wind SW at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

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