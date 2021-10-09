Today's Forecast: Morning fog and clouds, some sun this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Saturday! Thick fog has settled into West Michigan this morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Take your time while traveling this morning! Clouds will slowly break up today, leading to moments of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Breaks in the clouds are anticipated for Sunday. There's a small chance for a stray, hit-or-miss shower both today and Sunday. More likely and widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected late Monday evening. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days of the bunch. Record highs on those days are in the mid 80s, and we won't be too far from that with highs around 80 to the lower 80s in many locations. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with fog during the morning. Becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Possibility of a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the middle 70s. Light wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Calm wind.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Possibility of a stray shower. Highs near 80 degrees. South wind at 5 to 15 mph, wind gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Clouds increasing during the evening with a shower and thunderstorm chance increasing. Highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorm in the late evening. Highs in the middle 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

