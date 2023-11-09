Today's Forecast: Morning clouds leading to afternoon sunshine with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Very light showers can linger in West Michigan early this morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will diminish through the day with some sunshine likely by the afternoon. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Friday and through the weekend, along with highs in the 40s. A few lake effect showers are possible on Friday, but many will stay dry. We expect a gradual warm-up next week as temperatures return to the lower 50s! By the middle to end of next week, we may have readings back up around 60. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny, breezy, still cool in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A few stray lake effect rain showers are possible north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SATURDAY / VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

