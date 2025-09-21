Today's Forecast; More Showers and Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Periods of active weather will continue to develop across West Michigan, a few more rounds of showers and storms will develop today. The STORM PREDICTION CENTER has placed much of Lower Michigan is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms today. It won't be a complete "wash out", as most communities will enjoy several dry hours today as well. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but much of the workweek will feature dry conditions. Fall officially begins 2:19 P.M. Monday, with the Autumnal Equinox! Just on cue for the change in seasons, we will be saying "good-bye" to this stretch of late-Summer weather with the arrival of a "fall-feeling" air mass. Temperatures will be back to "near normal" levels for the week ahead, with highs in the low-70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Marginal Risk Severe (Level 1 out of 5) Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

