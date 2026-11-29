WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We're waking up to cloudy skies with rain already starting to move in from the southwest. Rain will continue through most of the day, so if you're traveling back home today from your holiday plans, keep in mind that you'll be running into some rain. Rain will be steady and heaviest south of Grand Rapids, and lighter and more scattered to the north. Rain totals will add up to around a tenth of an inch in our northern neighborhoods, 0.25" along the I-96 corridor, and higher totals around 0.5" along and south of I-94. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. The rain continues into early tonight but most activity should move east by midnight. A few isolated lake-effect showers or flurries are possible overnight, but otherwise we'll be starting the work week dry on Monday. Cooler air filters in behind this system, dropping highs to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Then believe it or not, we are tracking a warm up into the first few days of December as temperatures rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the second half of the work week! Our next rain chance holds off until Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered-widespread rain. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Wind: S becoming NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends early, isolated lake-effect shower/flurry possible overnight. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: N/NW at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Wind: W/NW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance nighttime showers.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers likely and highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

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