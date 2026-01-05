Today's Forecast; Moderating Trend Begins; Few icy spots

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A few slippery spots are possible on area roads this morning, following an overnight batch of lt. snow and a brief icy mix. Most of the day will be dry and relatively mild as a push of warmer air starts moving into the Great Lakes region. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect north of I-96 for the potential for hazardous travel conditions. As temperatures warm above freezing, some of the snowpack will begin to melt away. This could lead to the development of some areas of dense fog; especially tonight into Tuesday. Widespread rain is likely Tuesday, with the chance of a freezing mixture in areas north of Grand Rapids. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. The big story brewing in the week ahead is a return to milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s for Wednesday and Thursday! A system brings rain into the region Friday, followed by a return to colder air and snow showers by the weekend.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - North of I-96 (Until 10AM Monday) Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Areas of fog developing. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Area of fog forming. Widespread rain showers. Chance for an icy mix - north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: SE - NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers. Changing to snow late day. Highs low-40s.

SATURDAY: Turning colder with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

