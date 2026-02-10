Today's Forecast; Milder Morning; Windy & Colder Afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Milder air will move into West Michigan through midday, with a blustery and cooler finish to the day as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will reach the upper 30s around midday today. No major storms are in sight for West Michigan this week, with high temperatures most days at or above 30 degrees. This is the beginning of a pattern flip which will see colder air taking hold across the Western United States, and above average temperatures across the Central and Eastern United States. Not only is the pattern becoming warmer, a much quieter pattern is emerging for West Michigan through mid-February as well. A major system is likely to pass well to our south later this week into the weekend.

TODAY: Variable cloudiness. Breezy and Mild through midday. Windy and colder afternoon and evening. Highs: upper 30s. Winds: SW - shifting NW 15-25 mph G30mph

TONIGHT: Colder and breezy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and Colder. Highs upper 20s. Winds: W-NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube