Today's Forecast: Mild with Periods of Rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Even warmer air will build into the region over the next couple of days, with high temperatures approaching 50-degrees by Saturday afternoon. Lingering piles and patches of snow will continue to disappear as unseasonably warm air grips the region. Expect additional areas of drizzle and patchy fog this morning, with temperatures near 40-degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-upper 40s today, with an even bigger warm up on the horizon tomorrow, with overnight temperatures holding in the 40s and Saturday afternoon's highs around or above 50-degrees. Periods of rain are likely, with light rain this morning giving way to more widespread and heavier rain this afternoon into the evening. Another batch of rain is likely late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday's rain should exit to the southeast, allowing a drier finish to the day. Monday looks to be a dry day, with partial sunshine possible. Another batch of rain is possible Monday night. The backside of that system will draw in colder air beginning Tuesday, which could create a wintry mix for New Year's Eve. Even colder air will arrive for New Year's Day, generating the potential for Lake Effect Snow Showers to kick-off 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of shifting toward much cooler air returning after the first of the year! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mild with morning light rain. Afternoon and evening rain showers will become more widespread. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Breezy and quite mild with temperatures in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Unseasonably warm with highs around 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers early in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly dry, with the chance for partial sunshine to emerge. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or a wintry mix developing. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Mostly cloudy and colder. Chance few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Much colder with snow showers. HIGH: 30

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube