Today's Forecast; Mild and Murky Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a foggy finish to Sunday, areas of dense fog will be possible for the Monday morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Noon due to the potential for a quick drop in visibility in some areas through the morning commute. Patchy black ice may form on some area roads, especially in areas north of Grand Rapids. Most of the moisture from another quickly-moving system will slide to the north of the I-96 corridor today. Spotty lt. rain or a lt. area of mixed precipitation is possible this morning, but much of the day will be cloudy, dry and mild, with high temperatures warming into the low-40s. A cold and quiet Tuesday is ahead, with partial sunshine and highs in the 20s. A more impactful winter system looks likely mid-week as a low tracks out of the Great Plains with cold air and moisture. There is the potential of freezing rain Wednesday afternoon and overnight, changing to rain and snow into Thursday morning. So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 54.1" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air appears to be on tap later this week and into the weekend, with below average temperatures holding on through mid-February. Another chance for snow showers is possible by the weekend. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Dense Fog Advisory (Until Noon) Areas of dense fog possible along with the chance of spotty light rain showers. (A wintry mix/snow shower is possible north of Grand Rapids). Highs in the upper 30s north; low 40s south. Winds S-SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT Mostly cloudy and colder; Watch for icy spots. Lows in the teens. Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a widespread area of mixed precipitation developing starting midday. Conditions could get quite slippery, with chance of freezing rain, rain, and snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain or a mixed area of precipitation changing over to light snow in the early morning. The later part of the day will be dry, windy and a big warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Cold and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube