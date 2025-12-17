Today's Forecast; Melt-Down Begins

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much of the snowpack will do a disappearing act over the next couple of days as mild air moves into West Michigan today. Widespread rain arrives with even warmer temperatures for Thursday. Coming into today, much of West Michigan had at least a half-foot of snow on the ground. Today is starting out with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will reach the upper 30s to near 40-degrees this afternoon, with pockets of sun. Widespread rain arrives with highs in the 40s Thursday! We stay dry through Wednesday, but still breezy with feels like temperatures around 10 degrees colder than actual temperatures. Sharply colder air is on the horizon on the backside of this storm system, with tumbling temperatures late Thursday into Friday. As the colder air arrives, any lingering rain will change to snow in the evening and overnight. A "flash freeze" is likely Thursday night into early Friday, as temperatures crash back below freezing. Scattered snow showers continue Friday as the sharply colder returns, with highs back in the 20s. This time around, the much colder air mass will be temporary. The pattern becomes much quieter starting this weekend, with highs back in the 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will likely remain "near average" with no major storms on the horizon for much of Christmas week.

TODAY: Much milder! Breezy with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 10 - 20 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy with a wintry mix possible. Temps hold in the 30s. Winds: S 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers for most of the day. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Falling temperatures will lead to flash-freezing, with rain changing to snow showers. Lows around 20.

FRIDAY: Colder again with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few flurries. Highs in the mid- 30s.

SUNDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube