Today's Forecast: Mainly cloudy & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Snow winded down overnight as clouds will remain this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Clouds begin to deteriorate this afternoon as a stronger west wind helps move them out. Clouds return quickly though into Tuesday morning with a weak passing cold front to our north. This may leave us with a few light snow showers throughout Tuesday, but minimal accumulations expected. A larger system develops Wednesday which could produce a few inches of snow accumulation, although like other systems in the last few weeks, heaviest amounts are expected to track south and east of West Michigan. Our high temperatures toward the end of the week dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could trigger some lake effect snow into the upcoming weekend. To stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy, with winds from the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a few light snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Accumulations 1 to 4 inches possible.

THURSDAY: Light lake effect snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Chance of lake effect in the morning, and widespread snow possible in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow shower chances. Highs in the upper 20s.

