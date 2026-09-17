Today's Forecast: Mainly A.M. showers and thunder, P.M. clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A rainy weather pattern will continue for us in West Michigan. Scattered showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be moving through this morning, so make sure to grab the umbrellas as you're headed out the door. A few spotty showers may linger into the early afternoon, otherwise the second half of the day is looking dry, while staying mostly cloudy. Friday will start with some sunshine (finally!) but we'll see increasing clouds through the day. A few showers are starting to pop up on the models later in the day Friday, but with dry air in place at the surface, rain might not even make it to the ground. Our next impactful system will be moving in Friday night into Saturday. Saturday sadly looks to be a washout with widespread rain falling through the day, and possibly a few thunderstorms (severe weather not expected). Rain continues Saturday night into early Sunday, then by Sunday afternoon we should begin to dry out. About 0.5-1" of rain is likely from this system, but some spots could even get closer to 2". More rain chances are in the forecast early next week, with temperatures staying cooler in the middle to upper 60s. Just in time for the start of Fall on Tuesday!

TODAY: Cloudy with mainly A.M. showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Wind NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A.M. sun, then increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph. Nighttime rain/storms likely.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A.M. rain, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 60s. First day of Fall!

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

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