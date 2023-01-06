Today's Forecast: Lingering light flurries & drizzle before drying out

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Light and isolated snow showers / drizzle continue to fall early this morning. Some areas could rack up half an inch, however the majority of snow is expected to melt due to damp and warm ground conditions. Dry weather settles in for Friday afternoon and evening, with cloud cover gradually decreasing through Friday night. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Saturday with more cloud cover anticipated for Sunday. A system will be tracking south of the state on Sunday which could provide a small chance of a wintry mix for our southern communities. However, the majority of West Michigan will stay dry for the entire weekend. Breaks in the clouds are possible on Monday as well with another round of cloud cover on Tuesday. A short burst of light snow will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning is possible. Temperatures over the next seven days are expected to be near-normal or slightly above average. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Light snow showers / drizzle possible early in the morning, becoming partly cloudy late. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Drying out and clearing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a passing light snow shower, mostly south. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries develops overnight. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with some early snow showers / flurries otherwise dry. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

