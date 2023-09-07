Today's Forecast: Light scattered rain showers with decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Yesterday’s cold front is leaving behind significantly cooler air and a strong breeze. You'll notice a big difference in the weather today and Friday! A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued through Friday morning due to high wave heights. Waves on Lake Michigan could range between 4 to 7 feet today. A couple of scattered light showers with a possible storm this afternoon can't be ruled out for today, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. The "fall-like" feeling will continue into Friday. Cloud cover will gradually decrease as we get closer to the weekend. High temperatures this weekend return to the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds from the northwest/north at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts over 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain returns in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

