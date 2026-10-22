Today's Forecast: Late season warmth and sun continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Patchy dense fog is possible this morning especially along the lakeshore and east of US-131 through around 8 a.m. It should clear quickly thanks to the sunshine. Today will be a "rinse and repeat" of yesterday with sunshine, highs in the upper 60s to around 70, and light winds. Warm temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 continue through the weekend, but there will be more clouds building in starting tomorrow, Next week is when things will begin to change as scattered showers are possible Monday into Tuesday along a cold front. Much cooler weather will return Tuesday, knocking temperatures back toward average into the 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: light and variable.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Much cooler with highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

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