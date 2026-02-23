Today's Forecast: Lakeshore snow showers, partly cloudy inland

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Van Buren, Berrien, and Cass Counties through 1 PM.. Lake effect snow continues in these locations with another 1" to 3" possible. It will be breezy and cold today with wind chills running in the single digits and teens. Another clipper system tracking mainly north into Canada will bring another round of light snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, mainly from Grand Rapids northward. We expect about 1" to 2" in these areas, with isolated higher amounts around 3" possible across Oceana, northern Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties and along/north of the U.S. 10 corridor. A bigger system is expected to track well south of the state on Thursday. Friday and Saturday should be briefly warmer in the 40s, before more rain/snow chances arrives Sunday. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March. Normal highs are in the mid 30s, so no Arctic air is on the horizon or big storms at this time.

TODAY: Lakeshore snow showers from South Haven into Berrien County. Another 1" to 3" may fall in these locations today. Otherwise, partly cloudy inland, but breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows around 15. Winds north/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with P.M./night snow showers developing...especially from Grand Rapids northward. Total accumulation by Wednesday morning about 1" to 2". Highs in the mid 30s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds/flurries, otherwise partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs around 30.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 30.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube